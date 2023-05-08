Robbins+Geller+Rudman+%26amp%3B+Dowd+LLP announces an investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws by JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) focused on whether JinkoSolar and certain of its top executives made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a JinkoSolar investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgrdlaw.com%2Fcases-jinkosolar-holding-co-ltd-investigation-jks.html

You can also contact attorney J.C.+Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: JinkoSolar is a solar panel manufacturer that distributes and sells its solar products to utility, commercial, and residential consumers.

THE REVELATION: On May 8, 2023, The Florida Times-Union reported that federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at JinkoSolar’s Jacksonville, Florida manufacturing plant. A spokesman for Homeland Security Investigations, which is the main investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security, stated that the search warrant was executed as “part of an ongoing federal investigation.” Following the announcement, the price of JinkoSolar shares declined more than 8%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgrdlaw.com%2Fservices-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005800/en/