VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the "Company" or "NextGen") (NEO:NGRB; OTC PINK:NGRBF; Frankfurt:O83) is pleased to announce that is has entered into agreements with Ninja Media LLC ("Ninja Media") and Black Swan Solutions Inc. ("Black Swan") for marketing services.

The Company has engaged Ninja Media for the provision of digital media and corporate communications services. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will pay Ninja Media a fee of $25,000 for the production and publication on YouTube of an informational video covering the Company and its business later this month. Ninja Media is a U.S.-based digital media content creator that produces educational, industry-related videos and marketing materials targeted to retail investors.

The Company has engaged Black Swan to heighten market and brand awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community through various online platforms and methods of engagement. Pursuant to the Company's engagement of Black Swan, the services will commence on May 22, 2023 and will last for an initial term of 30 days. The Company will pay a fee of $20,000 for the campaign. Black Swan is an investor communications provider from Vancouver.

The Company and each of Ninja Media and Black Swan act at arm's length, and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither Ninja Media, Black Swan, or their respective principals have an interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities or any right to acquire such an interest.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the "Lily app", which is an AI-powered food application.

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer

1 (236) 471-1357

[email protected]

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and in this news release include statements respecting the Company's engagement of Black Swan and Ninja Media, and the services provided pursuant to such engagements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

Neither the Neo Exchange nor IIROC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

