Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CGC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 10, 2023, Canopy Growth announced that certain previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon, because it “identified certain trends in the booking of sales by the BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ('BioSteel') business unit for further review.” The Company specified that “although the BioSteel Review remains ongoing, the Company has preliminarily identified material misstatements.”

On this news, Canopy Growth’s stock price fell $0.18, or 14.6%, to close at $1.04 per share on May 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Canopy Growth securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

