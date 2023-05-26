SHANGHAI, China, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xiao-I Corporation ( AIXI) (“Xiao-I” or the “Company”), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence (“AI”) enterprise in China, today announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Intelligent Document Processing (“IDP”) product. This innovative solution is delivered by a smart and efficient platform that streamlines and automates the document management process, empowering businesses towards an era of intelligent operations.



In the fast-paced landscape of digital transformation, enterprises frequently grapple with an overwhelming volume of documents, intricate document types, and inefficiency in manual information processing. Xiao-I's IDP solution addresses these challenges by providing automated document recognition, classification, and key information extraction to significantly bolster operational efficiency for Xiao-I’s customers.

Xiao-I's IDP solution, underpinned by cutting-edge technologies including Optical Character Recognition, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning, is integrated with Robotic Process Automation (“RPA”) to form a comprehensive RPA+IDP system. This advanced system intelligently captures and organizes information in documents by recognizing, classifying, and extracting vital data, which would then be seamlessly integrated into enterprise systems. The result is a highly efficient, transparent process that preserves the integrity of document data, satisfies diverse enterprise document needs, and significantly reduces time and manpower through end-to-end process automation.

IDP also excels in image extraction, illustrating its high versatility. A case in point is the insurance sector, where RPA collects images, IDP classifies and extracts the relevant data, and RPA finalizes the process by inputting this information into the business system, thereby generating the final insurance record. This innovative approach curtails the necessity for multi-step manual intervention to boost efficiency, minimize errors, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Mr. Hui Yuan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xiao-I, commented, "Our IDP solution, which is integrated with our leading RPA capabilities, showcases its adaptability across an array of sectors including finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, retail, e-commerce, government, and human resources as well as in standard document processing scenarios. As we see the adoption of our IDP product growing exponentially, our commitment to empowering businesses through digital and intelligent solutions remains. We envision a smarter, more efficient future, and we are dedicated to making that vision a reality by nurturing digital transformation and harnessing the power of innovation.”

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation.

