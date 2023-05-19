Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 WEST SPRING ST, 5TH FLOOR NEW ALBANY, IN 47150

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $180.00Mil. The top holdings were VO(14.90%), FTCS(12.76%), and TIP(10.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 314,614 shares in NAS:FTCS, giving the stock a 12.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.46 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, First Trust Capital Strength ETF traded for a price of $73.14 per share and a market cap of $8.66Bil. The stock has returned 3.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VV by 36,356 shares. The trade had a 3.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.44.

On 05/19/2023, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $191.4 per share and a market cap of $26.61Bil. The stock has returned 8.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 15,311-share investment in ARCA:IVV. Previously, the stock had a 3.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $399.43 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $421.05 per share and a market cap of $312.60Bil. The stock has returned 8.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC bought 40,328 shares of ARCA:BLV for a total holding of 92,007. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.88.

On 05/19/2023, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.74 per share and a market cap of $5.15Bil. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC bought 98,589 shares of ARCA:COMB for a total holding of 396,776. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.54.

On 05/19/2023, GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF traded for a price of $20.5 per share and a market cap of $147.60Mil. The stock has returned -19.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

