Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $92.00Mil. The top holdings were ROKU(15.01%), WOLF(13.40%), and NET(5.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ENPH by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 3.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.6.

On 05/19/2023, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $163.72 per share and a market cap of $22.44Bil. The stock has returned 4.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-book ratio of 23.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.11 and a price-sales ratio of 9.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ROKU by 31,000 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.53.

On 05/19/2023, Roku Inc traded for a price of $53.81 per share and a market cap of $7.58Bil. The stock has returned -43.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 200,000 shares in NAS:NNDM, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.69 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Nano Dimension Ltd traded for a price of $2.48 per share and a market cap of $627.95Mil. The stock has returned -17.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nano Dimension Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.78 and a price-sales ratio of 14.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 30,000 shares in NAS:ENVX, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.38 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Enovix Corp traded for a price of $12.08 per share and a market cap of $1.91Bil. The stock has returned 31.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enovix Corp has a price-book ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.66 and a price-sales ratio of 306.18.

The guru established a new position worth 5,000 shares in NYSE:STM, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.65 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, STMicroelectronics NV traded for a price of $44.51 per share and a market cap of $38.88Bil. The stock has returned 16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STMicroelectronics NV has a price-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-book ratio of 2.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

