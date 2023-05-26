NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (: UBA and UBP)’s sale to Regency Centers Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Urstadt Biddle’s Class A Common ( UBA, Financial) and Common ( UBP, Financial) stockholders will receive 0.347 of a newly-issued Regency share for each UBA or UBP share they own. Upon closing, Urstadt Biddle shareholders will own approximately 7% of the combined company. If you are an Urstadt Biddle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Newmont Corporation (: NEM)’s merger with Newcrest Mining Limited. Per the terms of the proposed merger, Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share held. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Newmont shareholders will own approximately 69% of the combined entity. If you are a Newmont shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

eMagin Corporation (: EMAN)’s sale to Samsung Display Co., Ltd. for $2.08 per share in cash. If you are a eMagin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com