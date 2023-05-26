Investor Presentation and Update on Iceland Main Market Listing
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM:AMRQ, Financial)(TSXV:AMRQ, Financial)(NASDAQ First North:AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce that it will be holding a Capital Markets Day for the Icelandic market on Friday 2 June.
Amaroq's Board and senior management will provide an overview of the Company's strategy and growth plans, in addition to an update on plans for the Company's Main Market listing in Iceland.
Attendees will have the opportunity to address questions to the management team.
Event details
The event will be held at the new headquarters of Landsbankinn at Reykjastræti 6, 101 Reykjavík, from 9.00am to 11.00am Iceland time, GMT.
To attend the event in person, please click on the following link for registration Amaroq Minerals - Landsbankinn
Webcast registration
The event will be broadcast live to enable remote access to the meeting.
Please register for the webcast at the following link: Amaroq Minerals - Landsbankinn
Enquiries:
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
+354 665 2003
[email protected]
Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7713 126727
[email protected]
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)
Ellert Arnarson
[email protected]
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Nick Emerson
+44 (0) 1483 413500
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
For Company updates:
Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn
Further Information:
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.
Inside Information
This announcement contains does not contain inside information.
SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755963/Notice-of-Iceland-Capital-Markets-Day