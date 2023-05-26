UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 30, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) ( TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on May 30, 2023.

UP Fintech’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 30, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on May 30, 2023, Singapore/Hong Kong Time).

Conference Call Information:

All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they may receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete.

Preregistration Information:

Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI39b1e9859b3b4dfbb000d3240ef4cec7

It will automatically lead to the registration page of "UP Fintech Holding Limited First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed.

Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers and personal PINs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.itigerup.com.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its “mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itigerup.com.

Investor Relations Contact

UP Fintech Holding Limited
Email: [email protected]

