COMO, Italy and SEOUL, South Korea, May 19, 2023

  • Former and present Hyundai engineers and designers commemorate the Pony Coupe Concept restoration in the birthplace of the original's design and debut in 1974
  • The restoration represents the company's historic past, present success and future mobility vision, shown alongside the innovative Pony Coupe Concept-inspired N Vision 74 concept
  • Hyundai Motor to enter the Pony Coupe Concept-inspired N Vision 74 'Rolling Lab' into the concept car competition at the upcoming Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

COMO, Italy and SEOUL, South Korea, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today celebrated the restoration of the Pony Coupe Concept at Hyundai Reunion held at historic Villa Pliniana in Lake Como, Italy.

Hyundai Motor collaborated with Italian design firm GFG Style, notably its father and son founders Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro to rebuild the influential 1974 Pony Coupe Concept that young Giorgetto created for Hyundai's debut at the 1974 Turin Motor Show.

At the event, Hyundai Motor also showcased its N Vision 74 concept, which was inspired by the Pony Coupe Concept. These two vehicles represent a shared lineage between the company's past and future, illustrating the continuation of its ambition to be innovative and daring.

"Despite the poor industrial environment in the 1970s, my grandfather and Hyundai's Founding Chairman Ju-young Chung poured his heart and soul into rebuilding Korea's economy and improving the lives of its people after the devastating Korean War. He finally realized his vision of making Korea a country capable of developing its own vehicles with perfection," said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. "I express my sincere gratitude to everyone from both Italy and Korea who played a critical role in the success of Pony."

Hyundai Reunion, a heritage brand platform that reflects on Hyundai Motor's past and its future direction, has brought together all the designers and engineers involved on N Vision 74 and the original Pony Coupe Concept, including Giorgetto Giugiaro and former Hyundai Motor President Chung Goo Lee, for the celebration.

"In the age of electrification, a key condition for Hyundai Motor Company to become a leader in future mobility will be our ability to remain faithful to the unshakable values we inherited," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "Moving forward, through Hyundai Reunion and other heritage communication initiatives, we will continue to leverage our past as a unique vector for our future innovation."

