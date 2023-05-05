133rd Canton Fair Sum-up: Oriental Yuhong's Harvest

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 19, 2023

BEIJING, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 5, 2023 (Beijing time), the 133rd China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) came to an end. After three years of waiting, traders gathered in full bloom again, with buyers from 229 countries and regions participating in the Canton Fair.

Oriental Yuhong (SZ 002271) followed the Beijing Trade Mission to join the grand event. With the theme of "Building Nationally, Growing Globally", it made an eye-catching appearance at Hall 9.3, Area B, attracting many overseas buyers.

Oriental_Yuhong.jpg

After gaining a domestic foothold, Oriental Yuhong has gradually developed overseas markets. As the company's globalization strategy progresses, Oriental Yuhong has spread its reach to 136 countries and regions, constructing various overseas projects such as railroads, highways, industrial parks, and public infrastructure. In addition to accumulating a good reputation, the company accelerates the internationalization of Chinese brands through its professional strength. Oriental Yuhong exhibited at the Canton Fair to showcase its quality products, technology, and comprehensive strength. In addition, it aimed to establish interaction with global customers and promote the rapid development of its international business.

On April 15, Ding Yong, Director of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau, and Zhao Qizhou, Director of the Beijing International Trade in Services Center, led an inspection team to visit Oriental Yuhong's booth. They learned about Oriental Yuhong's participation, the exhibits' advantages and application scenarios over the years. They encouraged Oriental Yuhong to seize opportunities, utilize the Canton Fair platform, win more orders, seek new opportunities, and explore the international market.

During the exhibition, Oriental Yuhong received visitors from 20 countries and regions, including Dubai, Armenia, the Philippines, the United States, Pakistan, Canada, Nepal, Lebanon, Mongolia, and Vietnam. Combined with on-site mock-ups, it gave in-depth elaboration on its development concept of "building materials system solution service provider" for global buyers, fully demonstrating its fruitful achievements in the process of high-quality development.

To accelerate the online and offline integration, Oriental Yuhong cooperated with Made-in-China.com for the first time to jointly carry out live-streaming reporting, presenting itself to more online audiences.

As globalization deepens, Oriental Yuhong has continuously innovated and cultivated development momentum. It empowers building material technology and segmented solutions with professional strength. It keeps perfecting its software and hardware strength, and core competitive advantage. It wholeheartedly provides more professional, people-oriented, and more efficient service support and guarantee for overseas customers and engineering projects with faster response speed and more efficient quality and services.

favicon.png?sn=CN05626&sd=2023-05-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/133rd-canton-fair-sum-up-oriental-yuhongs-harvest-301829373.html

SOURCE BEIJING ORIENTAL YUHONG WATERPROOF TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN05626&Transmission_Id=202305190346PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN05626&DateId=20230519
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.