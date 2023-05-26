Huize Holding Limited to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 30, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) ( HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The Company’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:Huize Holding Limited’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI17ed259996fc479daff95f099d4194bd

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Ms. Harriet Hu
Investor Relations Director
[email protected]

Media Relations
[email protected]

Christensen
In China
Ms. Crystal Lai
Phone: +852 2117 0861
Email: [email protected]

In the U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0Mjc3NiM1NjA0NzAxIzIxODc3OTE=
Huize-Holding-Limited.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.