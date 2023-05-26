Vortex Energy Congratulates World Energy GH2 for Receiving International Investment

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The World Energy GH2 Project is in close proximity to Vortex Energy’s Salt Project near Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex” or the "Company") congratulates World Energy GH2 (“GH2”), for receiving an initial $50 million dollar USD investment in its $4.2 billion dollar wind-green hydrogen project from SK Ecoplant (“SK”) for a 20% stake in the GH2 Project which also includes 164 wind turbines that will power hydrogen and ammonia plants in Stephenville, NL. Recently, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met this week and signed a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals, clean energy transition and energy security.

Vortex Energy’s Robinson River Salt Project is in close proximity to the GH2 project, which the Company sees as a great opportunity for potential collaboration. Vortex Energy holds innovative technology which may have the potential to be implemented in the supply chain of ammonia transportation and hydrogen fuel at the point of use.

The investment comes on the back of the “Hydrogen Alliance” announcement between Canada and Germany, which aims to export hydrogen to Germany by 2025. The announcement was made in Stephenville where Prime Minister Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a transatlantic supply corridor for clean energy through the transportation of ammonia/hydrogen.

“This investment in the province serves as major validation that Vortex is in the right place at the right time,” said Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex. “Newfoundland and Labrador is quickly becoming a global hub for green hydrogen and green energy production, storage, and transportation through these major investments. Vortex’s ammonia to high-purity hydrogen technology serves as a key piece in hydrogen transportation by using ammonia as a safe and cost-effective carrier. Additionally, Vortex’s potential salt caverns can provide hydrogen storage as needed. The Vortex team welcomes additional investment and partners to the province as it becomes the go-to global hub for green energy production.”


Figure 1 – Stephenville Regional Map

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project in Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador covering over 17,000 hectares. Leveraging the Robinson River Salt project, the Company is also exploring the development of technologies to efficiently store green Hydrogen in Salt Caverns. Vortex also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Paul Sparkes
Chief Executive Officer, Director
+1 (778) 819-0164
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎‎‎‎including with respect to the Company's business and plans. The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the ‎purpose of conveying ‎‎information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and ‎readers are cautioned that ‎‎such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its ‎nature, this information is subject to ‎‎inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or ‎specific and which give rise to the possibility that ‎‎expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, ‎or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that ‎‎assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that ‎objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. ‎‎These risks and ‎‎uncertainties ‎include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s ‎‎public filings ‎‎under the ‎Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has ‎‎attempted to identify ‎‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause ‎‎actions, events or ‎‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that ‎‎such ‎information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially ‎from ‎‎those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to ‎update or ‎‎revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future ‎events or ‎‎otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ec1bb43-209d-44e1-8c2e-7bf63ea06972

ti?nf=ODg0MjcxNyM1NjA0NTI0IzUwMDExMjQxMA==
VORTEX-ENERGY-CORP.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.