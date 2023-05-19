PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) and (OSE: BORR) plans to release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023.

A conference call and webcast is scheduled for 16:00 CET (10:00 AM New York Time) and participants are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

To access the webcast, please go to the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9cxmfutk

b) Conference Call

Please use the below link to register for the conference call, https://register.vevent.com/register/BI08b5cf831ec646218470d216e0b6f350. Participants will then receive dial-in details on screen and via email and can then choose to dial in with their unique pin or select "Call me" and provide telephone details for the system to link them automatically.

Replay Stream:

When the call is complete, participants can stream the replay of the call by clicking this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9cxmfutk

Questions should be directed to:

Magnus Vaaler, CFO,

+44 1224 289208,

[email protected]

