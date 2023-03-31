Canaan Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 26, 2023

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on May 26, 2023.

The Company's management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. on May 26, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. on the same day, Singapore Time) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Canaan Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdaaba906f8b048cf8f589d21660a7a9b

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Investors may submit questions to the Company via [email protected] up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do it." Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin's history under the brand name, Avalon. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit https://www.canaan.io/.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.
Ms. Xi Zhang
Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC.
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281
Email: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaan-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-26-2023-301829415.html

SOURCE Canaan Inc.

