MALVERN, Pa., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc . ( TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced it will be hosting its next cadaver lab on May 19 in Tampa, Florida. The upcoming program, “Advanced Hernia Repair with OviTex® Reinforced Tissue Matrix,” will provide surgeons the opportunity to learn innovative open and robotic-assisted hernia repair techniques.



TELA Bio has partnered with key opinion leaders in general and plastic and reconstructive surgery to develop a series of interactive medical education programs focused on the safe and effective use of OviTex in a variety of hernia repair techniques. Since the beginning of 2023, the company has conducted 98 medical education programs, including national and regional cadaveric labs, surgical observations, and various virtual education programs. The company’s growing investment in customer education demonstrates its commitment to improving patient outcomes.

“TELA Bio's dedication to providing continued education is essential in advancing the practice of hernia repair,” said Rodolfo J. Oviedo, MD, FACS, FASMBS, FICS, FPDMBS, Director of Robotic General Surgery at Houston Methodist, Texas Medical Center. “The ability to share and learn effective techniques with OviTex is important for surgeons interested in employing these technological advancements for optimized patient care.”

Surgeons, ranging from residents to those with decades of experience, will convene at this event to explore the latest in hernia repair material and techniques. The programs are carefully designed to offer a tailored educational approach, meeting the training needs for each individual participant. The attendees will learn how to use OviTex for hernia repair through open and robotic procedures, allowing them to adopt the approaches that work best for their practices and elevate the quality of patient care.

“Our commitment to education, research, and innovation is what sets TELA Bio apart from others in the industry,” said Jane Tuohy, Vice President, Program Marketing and Medical Education. “We will continue to prioritize providing high impact training and education to support the needs of the surgeon community, and we’re proud to offer a range of educational opportunities, from virtual training events to hands-on cadaver labs, to help them stay up-to-date on the latest techniques and technologies. Our upcoming lab featuring OviTex, and robotic-assisted procedures is just one example of our dedication to advancing hernia repair surgery.”

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

About OviTex

OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix is intended for use as a surgical mesh to reinforce and/or repair soft tissue where weakness exists. Indications for use include the repair of hernias and/or abdominal wall defects that require the use of reinforcing or bridging material to obtain the desired surgical outcome. Do not use OviTex in patients known to be sensitive to materials of ovine (sheep) origin. For prescription use only. For additional important safety information, please see the OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix Instructions for Use.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA Bio's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA Bio assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

