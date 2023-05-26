Virtu Financial Congratulates Helen Ren, Recipient of the Rising Star Award at Women in Finance Asia

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, is pleased to congratulate and recognize Helen Ren for being awarded the Rising Star award at Markets Media’s Women in Finance Asia Awards. The prestigious award recognizes women who have made a significant contribution to the financial industry with their entrepreneurial spirit and leadership.

“I am thrilled to see Helen recognized with the Rising Star award. It is a testament to her hard work, collegiality, and exceptional performance,” said Steve Cavoli, Global Head of Execution Services at Virtu Financial. “She’s an asset to our team, and I am so proud of her.”

Helen Ren is a passionate and energetic member of the team, working across two business lines at Virtu. Her unique blend of client-facing and development skills, coupled with her eagerness to learn, has made her a true collaborator within the organization and wider finance industry. Her understanding of the liquidity landscape in APAC and market participant interaction has made her an invaluable member of the team.

“Helen's natural inquisitiveness, paired with her drive for client advocacy, has allowed her to make a real impact in her relatively short time at Virtu,” said Phil Chevalier, Co-Head of APAC Execution Services at Virtu Financial. “We are thrilled to see her continued growth and look forward to her emerging as a thought leader both within the firm and in the broader finance industry.”

For her work in Human Resources and Recruiting, Vicky Mohan was shortlisted for the Excellence in HR and Talent Management award. Vicky has been instrumental in bringing in some of the best talent in the firm over the past few years. She runs the extensive internship program in Asia, overseeing interns during both the summer and winter months. Her efforts in recruiting and retaining top talent have been a significant asset to the organization.

Virtu extends its sincere appreciation and congratulations to Helen and Vicky for their leadership at Virtu and in the financial services industry.

About Women in Finance Asia Awards

As with other Markets Media awards programs, the Women in Finance Asia Awards (WIFAA) program recognizes the most talented and accomplished women in multiple categories across the business of finance. Nominees are put forth by readers of GlobalTrading and Markets Media, and shortlists and winners are determined by the editorial staffs of the two platforms, in conjunction with the WIFAA Advisory Board.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations
Andrew Smith
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0MjUzOSM1NjA0MTQ2IzIwMjMzNjc=
Virtu-Financial-LLC.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.