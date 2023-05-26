STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / AlzeCure Pharma ( STO:ALZCUR, Financial)( FRA:AC6, Financial) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that Janet Hoogstraate is newly elected to AlzeCure's board.

Dr Janet Hoogstraate has many years' experience in life science, with leading roles at Astra Zeneca, among others. She has a PhD in Biopharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Leiden in the Netherlands and an eMBA from Hult International Business School. Janet has a great interest and knowledge in neuroscience research and has been, among other things, chairman of the board of the Stockholm Brain Institute. Janet is today CEO of Valneva Sweden AB, and her extensive experience in preclinical research, the pain area and biotech will be a great asset for AlzeCure.

"We are very pleased to have Janet join the board. Her expertise in neuroscience and extensive experience in driving preclinical research and development will further strengthen us," said AlzeCure's chairman Thomas Pollare.

"I am very pleased to join the board of AlzeCure Pharma with its highly skilled and motivated team and its exciting portfolio of projects in key areas of great medical need. I look forward to contributing my experience in the field of neuroscience, particularly with respect to early development, as well as from regulatory registrations at various stages of development; all to support AlzeCure to further success," said Janet Hoogstraate.

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

