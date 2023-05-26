Filmed in 17 Different Countries, Including the First Scripted Feature Ever to Film in Antarctica, Hits Cannes Film Festival to Distribute the Film Internationally through Opus One Pictures

Fairfield, CA., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment & technology space, today announced that, on the heels of its agreement to sell the International rights of the film ZERO CONTACT, the world’s first ever full length feature film to be launched as an NFT, the movie is now being offered for distribution in all 17 of the countries the film was produced in through its deal with Opus One Pictures at the Cannes Film Festival.

ZERO CONTACT made film history by becoming the first feature film to debut exclusively as an NFT. The US rights and theatrical release were then sold to Lionsgate for $1.2 Million plus a percentage of future revenue. The film features a talented cast led by 2-time academy award winner Anthony Hopkins followed by award winning Canadian born actor Alex Paunovic. The entire film was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MetaWorks Platforms President Scott Gallagher commented, “ZERO CONTACT is an important and historically relevant film made under conditions never before experienced by a film maker. We’re excited to work with Opus One to continue to promote this story globally, especially in the 17 countries that were involved in its making.” Gallagher went on to say, “The story of ZERO CONTACT is expected to continue over the coming years with two planned sequels in the works which will only add to the importance and success of this transformative project, in our opinion.”

