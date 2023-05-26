Aton Announces the Start of a 10,000m RC Exploration Drilling Programme at Abu Marawat

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Aton Resources Inc. (

TSXV:AAN, Financial) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now commenced a 10,000m programme of reverse circulation percussion ("RC") exploration drilling at its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession"), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt (Figure 1).aton-figone-051823.jpgFigure 1:

Geology and prospect plan of the Abu Marawat Concession

"I am very pleased to be able to announce that Geodrill have now started on our highly anticipated regional RC exploration drilling programme" said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. "We are delighted to finally be in a position to get out and drill some of our regional targets for the first time at Abu Marawat. We have no doubt that we have one of, if not the most prospective package of gold exploration projects in Egypt. The team on the ground has worked hard to get this programme together, and are very excited to be finally starting drilling at some of these great targets. We are absolutely confident that the results of the drilling will speak for themselves in the coming months."

2023 Abu Marawat RC drilling programme
Aton signed a contract with Geodrill's Egyptian branch, Geodrill for Leasing and Specialized Services Freezone LLC, for 10,000m of RC drilling at the Abu Marawat Concession in April 2023 (see news release dated April 20, 2023). Geodrill's X900 multi-purpose drill rig arrived at the West Garida prospect on May 18, 2023, and commenced drilling on the first hole of the programme, WGP-006 (Figure 2). The powerful X900 multi-purpose rig carries a 1200cfm/430psi onboard compressor, and an additional service unit equipped with a 1200cfm/430psi auxiliary compressor and 1800cfm/900psi booster pack. The X900 rig has a rated RC depth capacity of 400m.

Drilling has commenced at the West Garida prospect (Figure 1), which is only 3 km away from the Company's Hamama West deposit. A short programme of 19 holes has been planned at West Garida, for a total of 1,370 metres to follow up on a previous drill intersection of 41.7 g/t Au, 263 g/t Ag and 2.08% Pb over a 1m interval (see news release dated September 1, 2022). Mineralisation at West Garida is associated with narrow high grade quartz veins.

aton-figtwo-051823.jpgFigure 2:

Collaring off the first hole WGP-006 at West Garida, 18 May, 2023

After the completion of the West Garida programme the rig will then be mobilised to the Abu Gaharish prospect (Figure 1), where a temporary exploration camp has been erected to service the drilling. Drill pad construction is almost finished at the prospect, and is expected to be completed in the coming days. Abu Gaharish is located approximately 16km east northeast of the Company's main exploration camp at Rodruin, and is accessed by rough desert tracks. A provisional programme of 28 holes has been planned for a total of 4,040 metres at Abu Gaharish. The Company believes that Abu Gaharish is an analogue of the world-class Sukari deposit, approximately 200 km south of Abu Marawat, and where artisanal miners have recently exploited a highly prospective structural system consisting of numerous mineralised veins and structures along a c. 3 km strike length on the southeastern margin of the Gaharish granite pluton. Aton has carried out extensive surface sampling at Abu Gaharish with samples grading up to 157 g/t Au (see news release dated October 28, 2021).

A further programme of 17 holes for a total of 3,600m has been designed at the Semna prospect, which will be drilled after Abu Gaharish, and where drill access road and pad construction is also well advanced. Semna is located approximately 10 km northwest of Abu Gaharish (Figure 1). The Semna area has a long history of gold mining, during both ancient and modern times, dating back as far as the Old Kingdom period, over 4,500 years ago. Semna was exploited by 2 British companies between 1904 and 1906, who reported that Semna had the widest vein mined during the British phase of mining in Egypt in the early 20th century, reaching up to 6m in width in places. The British reported mining grades of over 2 ounces per ton. Reports from the British Mining Journal from 1905 indicated that some pillars from the ancient Pharaonic era stopes assayed up to 5.5 ounces per ton gold. Mineralisation is associated with at least 4 sub-parallel structures at Semna, and Aton has returned channel sampling intercepts including 5.17 g/t Au over an interval of 9.7m at surface, and individual channel samples grading up to 18.05 g/t Au (see news release November 22, 2017).

Further drilling programmes are being developed to also test the Zeno, Sir Bakis and Bohlog areas (Figure 1) in the current RC programme.

About Aton Resources Inc.
Aton Resources Inc. (AAN:TSXV) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

Qualified person
The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Exploration Manager of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

TONNO VAHK
Interim CEO
Tel: +1 604 318 0390
Email: [email protected]

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Aton Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755975/Aton-Announces-the-Start-of-a-10000m-RC-Exploration-Drilling-Programme-at-Abu-Marawat

img.ashx?id=755975

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.