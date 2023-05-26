MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alterity will present at the SHARE Series Monday Management Update on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11:00 am ET or 1:00am AEST Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

This event is set in a fireside chat format and intended for retail and institutional investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask questions during the chat.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Alterity website under the Investors section Events and Presentations, or directly at https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to intercede in disease processes. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company’s web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Australia

Hannah Howlett

[email protected]

+61 450 648 064

U.S.

Remy Bernarda

[email protected]

+1 (415) 203-6386