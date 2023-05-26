SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences.



Mr. Dickerson will participate at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Thursday, June 1 beginning at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET.

Mr. Hill will participate at the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 7 beginning at 1:20 p.m. PT / 4:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at https://ir.appliedmaterials.com and a replay will be available on the same day.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

