SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . ( ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the upcoming Bank of America Global Tech Conference in San Francisco. Details for the event are as follows:

Bank of America Global Tech Conference in San Francisco

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

9:20 a.m. PST (12:20 p.m. EST)

Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com .

About Zscaler

Zscaler ( ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

