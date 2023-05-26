Augmedix Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix Inc. ( AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners, today announced that its leadership team will attend the following investor conferences during May and June 2023.

  • B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, May 24-25, 2023, Los Angeles: Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Ginocchio, Chief Financial Officer, will host a roundtable discussion and conduct one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.
  • Maxim Group Health Care IT Conference, June 1, 2023, Virtual: Mr. Krakaris will host a live streaming presentation at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
  • William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Conference, June 6-8, 2023, Chicago: Mr. Krakaris and Mr. Ginocchio will present at 4:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Management will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

Attending investors interested in meeting with Augmedix management during these conferences can contact the IR team at [email protected]. Investors interested in learning more about these events can also contact their B. Riley, Maxim Group, or William Blair representative.

About Augmedix

Augmedix ( AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners. Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care with seamless technology. Augmedix’s proprietary Notebuilder Platform extracts relevant data from natural clinician-patient conversations and converts that data into medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. The company’s platform uses Automatic Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing including Large Language Models, and medical documentation specialists to generate accurate and timely medical notes. Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of clinician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care. Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
(646) 809-2183
[email protected]
[email protected]

Media:
Kaila Grafeman
Augmedix
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0Mjk2MCM1NjA1MjcwIzIyMDY0NTM=
Augmedix-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.