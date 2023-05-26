CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Present at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Githesh Ramamurthy, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Herb, will present at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, M.A.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and replay will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section of CCC’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.cccis.com%2F.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC Cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

