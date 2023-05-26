Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced the election by its stockholders at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Catherine Johnson to its Board of Directors, effective May 15, 2023.

Ms. Johnson is Group General Counsel of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) and a member of the Group’s executive committee. Since joining LSEG in 1996, she has led a number of major corporate transactions, including LSEG’s acquisition of Refinitiv. She has held numerous senior roles including overseeing Legal, Compliance and Regulation Strategy for the group.

“Catherine Johnson brings more than 25 years of legal, compliance and global markets experience to our board,” said Tradeweb CEO Billy Hult. “Her appointment adds to the depth, diligence and diversity of our board and I look forward to her valuable contributions.”

Ms. Johnson currently serves as Chair of FTSE International Limited, an FCA regulated entity in the U.K. She holds a law and economics degree from Kings College, Cambridge, and qualified at Herbert Smith in 1993 in its corporate division.

In addition, each of current directors Troy Dixon, Scott Ganeles and Murray Roos was elected to serve another term on the Board at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

