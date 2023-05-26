RingCentral Announces Repurchase of Approximately $461 Million of 2025 Notes

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RingCentral%2C+Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it has entered into individual, privately negotiated repurchase transactions with certain holders of the Company’s 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”).

Pursuant to the Note Repurchases, the Company will pay approximately $425 million in cash to repurchase approximately $461 million aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes using amounts drawn under the Company’s term loan facility, together with cash on hand. The Company anticipates the closing of the Note Repurchases to occur on or about May 25, 2023. Following the closing of the Note Repurchases, approximately $539 million aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes will remain outstanding.

“We previously disclosed our intent to use the proceeds from our term loan facility to retire convertible debt if market conditions presented an attractive opportunity to do so,” said Sonalee Parekh, CFO of RingCentral. “Repurchasing approximately 46% of our 2025 Convertible Notes at a discount strengthens our financial profile and is aligned with our strategy to drive profitable growth and disciplined capital management.”

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described above, nor will there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, whether RingCentral will be able to consummate the Note Repurchases. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by RingCentral’s management that, although believed to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain and subject to a number of risks. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or predicted by RingCentral’s forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the risks discussed in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to RingCentral as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers customers with AI-powered conversation intelligence, which unlocks insights from interaction data to accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

© 2023 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Contact Center and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230519005107r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230519005107/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.