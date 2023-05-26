Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL), the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Andy B’s, marking the Company’s first center in the state of Tennessee. Andy B’s will be open to the public on May 19th, under the Bowlero name.

Andy B’s, opening as Bowlero Bartlett, is located in Bartlett, TN, 13 miles outside of Memphis. This 44-lane center is made up of 32 traditional lanes and 12 private lanes featuring state-of-the-art audio and lighting with 50 feet of video displays. Andy B’s is also home to an interactive arcade, a snack bar and grill, and a full-service bar.

“We are pleased with our continued growth, officially expanding our national footprint in 34 states with the acquisition of Andy B’s,” stated Thomas Shannon, Founder and CEO of Bowleo Corp. “This acquisition echos our focus on expansion in new markets, giving us the opportunity to provide new guests with the unique Bowlero experience. We are looking forward to this next chapter while looking ahead to new growth opportunities throughout the year.”

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 325 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 30 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230519005073/en/