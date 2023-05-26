WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, has extended its strategic relationship with leading TravelTech company Hotelbeds. WNS will continue to provide a comprehensive range of services across finance+and+accounting+%28F%26amp%3BA%29 operations, which continue to evolve in this fast-paced environment, while working closely with Hotelbeds to deliver improved stakeholder experience through digital transformation initiatives.

"We are delighted to continue our global partnership with Hotelbeds. We look forward to co-creating industry-leading financial operations with them by leveraging our suite of industry-specific solutions powered by next-gen digital technology, data and analytics. The extension of our partnership is testimony to our steadfast client-centricity,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

Xabier Zabala, Chief Operations Officer at Hotelbeds, added: “As we continue our digital transformation, Hotelbeds is committed to providing industry-leading financial operations. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with WNS, which will help us to drive operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience.”

About Hotelbeds

Hotelbeds are global leaders in the TravelTech space, connecting and empowering businesses by facilitating bridges in the ever-changing and expanding travel ecosystem. Their cloud-based technology platforms offer fast and simple access to a global network of travel products, from accommodation to ancillaries and payments, while rich data and intelligence helps to generate demand. By operating exclusively in the B2B arena, they are uniquely placed to drive growth for partners without competing for the end customer. Hotelbeds' teams of 3,000+ experts on the ground provide local expertise and support to boost trading even further, even in the most hard-to-reach spaces. The company leverages a unique blend of technology, data and passionate people that serves as a catalyst for B2B travel players aiming to unlock their full potential.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2023, WNS had 59,755 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com

