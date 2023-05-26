Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced that Tom Moriarty will join the Company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel effective June 5, 2023.

Moriarty brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience to Albertsons Cos., including senior positions across legal, corporate strategy, policy and operations. He joins the Company from CVS Health, where he spent more than 10 years serving in roles of increasing responsibility, including Chief Strategy Officer, EVP Global Pharma, and, most recently, Executive Vice President, Chief Policy and External Affairs Officer, and General Counsel.

During his tenure at CVS Health, Moriarty oversaw all legal and regulatory functions within the company, including CVS Health’s $78 billion acquisition of Aetna. He also led global pharmaceutical sourcing operations and served as the company’s lead representative to the White House COVID-19 task force as CVS provided testing, vaccinations and other essential healthcare services to millions of Americans, including those in underserved communities.

“Tom is a proven leader whose broad background and deep understanding of corporate and legal strategy make him a welcome addition to our talented leadership team,” Albertsons Cos. CEO Vivek Sankaran said. “His experience leading high-performing teams and successfully implementing important strategic initiatives at top companies will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our Customers for Life strategy.”

Prior to his time at CVS Health, Moriarty spent 12 years at Medco Health Solutions where he held various leadership roles in corporate strategy, legal affairs, global supply chain management and mergers and acquisitions. While at Medco Health, he played a key role in leading the merger with Express Scripts, the then-largest healthcare transaction on record.

Moriarty sits on the Board of Directors for Northside Center for Child Development, a nonprofit providing behavioral and mental health programs to children and families living in poverty. He earned a bachelor's degree from Lafayette College and received a J.D. from University of Virginia School of Law.

“I am incredibly energized to be joining Albertsons Cos. at such a dynamic time for the industry,” Moriarty said. “One of the things that excites me most about this opportunity is the vital role that Albertsons Cos. plays in the communities it serves as a grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to its customers and their well-being.”

Moriarty will report to CEO Vivek Sankaran. Moriarty succeeds Juliette Pryor, who left Albertsons Cos. in April to pursue another career opportunity.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 25, 2023, the Company operated 2,271 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230519005074/en/