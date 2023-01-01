PR Newswire

$55,000 donation to help fund middle school sports projects on DonorsChoose

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Being part of a local community means making a positive impact and giving back. Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger are teaming up with Meijer to make a $55,000 donation via education nonprofit DonorsChoose to help fund middle school sports projects and keep kids active.

Since 2019, Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have embarked on a mission to give more kids access to the benefits of sports with the launch of Mission Tiger, an initiative to help save middle schools sports. Now, Meijer and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes are joining forces to bring the mission to their shared Michigan community by helping fund the purchase of new sports equipment at Waverly Middle School through DonorsChoose.

Representatives from both companies will attend a school assembly at Waverly Middle School, where students will celebrate the donation with a teacher versus student basketball game and receive Mission Tiger jerseys and goodie bags.

"Tony and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have always believed in the power of sport. When we learned that middle school sports are disappearing, we knew something needed to be done," said Amy Davis, VP Sales Account at Kellogg Company. "We are thrilled to announce this donation to help support local middle school sports, thanks to support from Meijer. Together, we can help all kids play like tigers."

"At Meijer, our mission is to enrich lives in the communities we serve, and as a family company, supporting kids is so important to us," said Calli Schmid, Vice President of Merchandising. "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and Mission Tiger to make a larger local impact and help children have more opportunities to take part in school sports."

Since it began, Mission Tiger has helped more than 1 million kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to MissionTiger.com to spark a $2 donation to DonorsChoose.* For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

Mission Tiger is part of Kellogg's Better Days® Promise strategy, which aims to create better days for 3 billion people by 2030.

*Kellogg is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Min. Donation $250,000 - Max. $500,000. Go to missiontiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/23 and 12/31/23; must upload within 30 days of purchase. ®, TM, © 2023 Kellogg NA Co

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Meijer

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5.7 million people and partners have contributed $1.4 billion to support 2.6 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability.

SOURCE Kellogg Company