PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has been named the winner of Rubrik's 2023 Global Partner Award for Public Sector Partner of the Year. Rubrik also recognized an ePlus account executive as its North American Partner Sales Champion of the Year. The Rubrik Global Partner Awards highlight partners that have demonstrated excellence in delivering Rubrik's data security solutions and innovation to their customers.

"We are excited to receive this recognition and are proud of the work our teams are doing with Rubrik to make the world a more secure place," said Ken Farber, president of software, and leading partnerships, marketing and strategy at ePlus. "As the threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve, ePlus is committed to helping our customers achieve peace of mind around the safety and security of their data. Knowing what to protect and how to protect it is critical to the successful operations of every organization, and our work with Rubrik can help customers navigate the best options for their environment."

Winners of the Global Partner Awards were announced at the Partner Forum on May 17. The Forum brings together Rubrik leadership with its top partners to explore how organizations across a range of industries have implemented data security and cyber resiliency to address cyberattacks and the ever-evolving threat landscape.

"We are excited to unveil and congratulate the winners of this year's Rubrik's Global Partner Awards," said Ghazal Asif, Vice President, Global Channels & Alliances at Rubrik. "Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world's data and we're thrilled to recognize the outstanding work of our partner ecosystem that brings this mission to life. Together, we are helping organizations around the world become cyber resilient in the face of ever-evolving cyber threats."

For more information on ePlus' partnership with Rubrik, please visit our Rubrik partner page.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors". All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eplus-named-rubrik-2023-public-sector-partner-of-the-year-301829263.html

SOURCE ePlus inc.