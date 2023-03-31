RE/MAX Experiences Year-Over-Year Uptick in Franchise Sales and Renewals

32 minutes ago
DENVER, May 19, 2023

Global Leader Signed 200+ New Franchise Sales and Nearly 300 Renewals in Q1 2023

DENVER, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, announced today that 206 additional franchises affiliated with the network during the first quarter of 2023 – nearly 17% more than in Q1 of 2022. Additionally, 293 existing RE/MAX brokerages, including 12 team offices, and two sub-regions renewed their agreements between January 1 and March 31, 2023.

Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales, says the strong franchise sales quarter confirms that real estate entrepreneurs see tremendous value in aligning with a strong brand and vast global network – especially as the housing market continues to rebalance.

"Relationships and services drive the real estate business," Luft says. "With the housing market in a state of adjustment, real estate brokerage owners are looking to align and stay with a brand that has a strong worldwide presence and a network of knowledgeable and committed professionals – their peers. RE/MAX had a strong quarter of franchise sales and renewals because the RE/MAX network provides layers of confidence and support for owners and agents."

RE/MAX remains focused on providing valuable networking opportunities through events such as the recent 2023 RE/MAX Global Commercial Symposium and the upcoming The RE/MAX Collection 2023 Luxury Forum. RE/MAX events are tailored to provide valuable resources to real estate professionals with a growth mindset.

Steve Silcock, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Heritage in Florida, has experienced recent office growth of his own, expanding his operations this quarter through the acquisition of an unaffiliated brokerage. Silcock cites the strong RE/MAX brand presence as one of his greatest assets.

"Changing demographics and explosive growth in Central Florida have created a tremendous opportunity in the local residential market," Silcock says. "RE/MAX provides the technology and brand recognition that supports our continued expansion while allowing the core values and reputation of the brokerage to be carried forward."

RE/MAX also remains focused on technology and the roll out of MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE, which began at the end of 2022 in Canada and has been accelerated to regions in the U.S. in 2023.

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

