Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

RUA DOS PINHEIROS 610 S?O PAULO, D5 05422001

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $135.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(9.12%), CBOE(8.72%), and BRK.B(8.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:BKNG by 3,577 shares. The trade had a 5.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2433.33.

On 05/19/2023, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2780.97 per share and a market cap of $102.71Bil. The stock has returned 35.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-book ratio of 96.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought 25,549 shares of NYSE:WM for a total holding of 25,938. The trade had a 3.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.16.

On 05/19/2023, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $165.5 per share and a market cap of $67.33Bil. The stock has returned 9.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-book ratio of 9.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought 7,266 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 7,381. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $414.05.

On 05/19/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $370.52 per share and a market cap of $109.79Bil. The stock has returned 1.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-book ratio of 5.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought 11,492 shares of NYSE:STZ for a total holding of 15,322. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.54.

On 05/19/2023, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $232.15 per share and a market cap of $42.54Bil. The stock has returned -0.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought 13,527 shares of NAS:MRNA for a total holding of 33,908. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.97.

On 05/19/2023, Moderna Inc traded for a price of $125.33 per share and a market cap of $47.78Bil. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moderna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.