As Great Resignation Fades, Workers Opt to Stay Put in Tightening Labor Market

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

One in four US employees said they would struggle to find a new job if they lost their current one, according to Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) research that offers another sign The Great Resignation is fading into the rearview mirror as the job market tightens.

US Bureau of Labor Statistics data released this week showed a continuing+steady+decline in the number of employees who quit their jobs this spring. As early as last fall, nearly 40% of employees reported increased+pressure+to+produce+results at work, a sign of the shifting labor market.

After months of rising wages and historically high rates of job turnover, a recent Qualtrics study of 3,000 employees showed signs that employees are willing to put in extra effort to shore up their security at their current job, rather than testing the waters in search of higher pay or better benefits. Only 14% of employees said the economy does not impact the way they think about their employment.

The shift marks a sea change in the US labor market, especially for white collar employees, where employees have had the upper hand for months. Now, as layoff announcements ripple across the business pages and the debt ceiling debate threatens economic stability, employees are not confident they would land on their feet if they changed jobs.

“In an uncertain economy, job security is king,” said Qualtrics Chief Workplace Psychologist Dr. Benjamin Granger. “More employees staying put eases some of the pressure on employers after two years of worker shortages.”

Leaders continue to be in greater demand. Individual contributors – those who do not manage any employees – were most likely to say they think they would struggle to find a new job – 25% said they would. Only 12% of senior leaders believed they would struggle to find a new job.

Men are much more likely to be confident they’d have their pick of jobs if they needed to make a change (47% vs 31% for women), but 41% of women said they feel very secure in their jobs, even if they indicated they’re concerned about the economy.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’s advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230519005049r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230519005049/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.