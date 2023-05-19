PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, today announced that chief financial officer Mark McCaffrey will host one-on-one meetings at the 2nd Annual Evercore ISI Diamonds In The Rough SMID Internet & Software Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The most recent investor presentation is available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-inc-to-attend-the-2nd-annual-evercore-isi-diamonds-in-the-rough-smid-internet--software-conference-301829193.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.