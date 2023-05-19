Manulife Investment Management signs definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in data center platform Serverfarm

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2023

Acquisition will accelerate global expansion of Serverfarm's portfolio and drive innovation to better serve customer requirements

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management ("Manulife IM"), on behalf of Manulife Infrastructure Fund II* and its affiliates, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Serverfarm, a data center owner and operator. The significant investment by Manulife IM, together with support from existing shareholders, will provide capital to Serverfarm to continue its expansion across North America, Europe, and Israel to capitalize on attractive market opportunities.

Manulife_Investment_Management_Manulife_Investment_Management_si.jpg

Serverfarm currently operates a portfolio of eight data centers across North America, Europe and Israel that aggregate more than 1.5 million gross square feet and 125MW of IT capacity, and it has secured additional land for future data center developments.

"Avner and the Serverfarm team have built a high-quality data center portfolio and growth platform that is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong secular tailwinds in the data center market," said Recep Kendircioglu, global head of infrastructure, Manulife Investment Management. "We are excited about the company's future and our ability to support Serverfarm through its next phase of growth on behalf of our clients."

"Partnering with Manulife Investment Management, an investor that shares Serverfarm's vision for growth and customer service, will allow us to effectively address the next wave of demand from our existing and new customers," said Avner Papouchado, Founder and CEO of Serverfarm. "Our new relationship with Manulife Investment Management provides Serverfarm with additional expertise and new capital to execute on a number of attractive development opportunities and give our customers a long-term growth runway."

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023 after the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is serving as lead financial advisor, TD Securities (USA) LLC is serving as financial advisor, and Dentons US LLP and Alston & Bird LLP are serving as legal counsel to Serverfarm.

TAP Advisors LLC is serving as financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to Manulife Investment Management.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our extensive capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Serverfarm LLC

Serverfarm is an established multi-regional data center platform that provides data center solutions to key hyperscale, webscale, technology & network customers. These data center solutions include Colocation, Data Center Design, and IT Infrastructure Management, through Serverfarm's proprietary InCommand DMaaS technology. For more information, visit https://www.serverfarmllc.com/.

* Manulife Infrastructure Fund II is closed and no longer open for subscription


favicon.png?sn=TO05594&sd=2023-05-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-investment-management-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-a-controlling-interest-in-data-center-platform-serverfarm-301829520.html

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO05594&Transmission_Id=202305190900PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO05594&DateId=20230519
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.