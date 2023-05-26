Farfetch Ltd. ( FTCH, Financial) is a leading online marketplace for luxury fashion and beauty, a behemoth $366 billion market that is expected to top $600 billion by the end of the decade.

Founded in 2007 and launched in 2008 by technology entrepreneur Jose Neves, the company boasts over 4 million users in 190 countries with an average order value of $1,168.

With the partial acquisition of Richemont’s ( XSWX:CFR, Financial) online marketplace business Yoox Net-a-Porter ( YXOXF, Financial), Farfetch is far ahead of the competition on every conceivable metric, leading in terms of number of users, number of brands, average order value and others. With superior technology, global reach and robust logistics, the company is poised to become free cash flow positive next year and compound free cash flow per share for the next decade.

For savvy investors, the company’s performance should come as no surprise. Since 2015, the gross merchandise value has increased by 10 times, revenue has risen by 20 times and general, administrative and technology expenses have dropped 38% as a percentage of revenue. In turn, Ebitda margins have gone from -42% to break even. 2022 revenue was approximately $2.3 billion with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 0%, which is roughly break-even on a free cash flow basis.

Despite Farfetch's performance, the stock is currently at a low of around $5.50 per share, with a market cap of roughly $1.90 billion, or less than 1 times sales.

Prior to 2022, Russia and China were the second- and third-largest revenue generators, yet sales still grew by 10% in 2022 despite Russia going to zero and China shrinking significantly. With China’s expected return this year, Farfetch is projected to see 20% revenue growth and break-even in 2023, which presents a very attractive entry point today.

Long-term business moats

The company has several moats, or advantages, that keep it ahead of the competition.

First, it operates a third-party marketplace business that is supplied by over 800 boutiques and 600 luxury brands. These goods are sold across 3,000 locations globally, creating a dominant supply chain moat. Farfetch takes a 33% cut of GMV transacted on the marketplace.

Farfetch also has a robust first-party business that includes acquired brands such as OffWhite and Palm Angels, along with other brands it fulfills directly from its eight worldwide logistics warehouses. The company has a 100% take rate on its first-party business.

Last but not least, the company offers Farfetch Platform Solutions, providing full-service solutions to brands. These services include payments, logistics, global advertising, technology packages and a gateway to China through its joint venture with Alibaba ( BABA, Financial). Leading clients include Harrods, Salvatore Ferragamo, Reebok, Neiman Marcus and Richemont.

In December 2022, Farfetch announced its FPS revenue to be under $100 million. However, following the partial acquisition of Richemont’s online marketplace business, the company projects the GMV of that segment to reach $3 billion by 2025, with expected revenue of $300 million.

The company announced a 2022 GMV of $4 billion, with a 50% gross profit margin, accounting for $2 billion in adjusted revenue.

So how is the company’s flywheel effect created? The three business segments, third party, first party and platform solutions, complement each other. More users attract more brands, resulting in increased platform solution usage and, in turn, better results, which then attracts more brands and, you guessed it, more users. Farfetch’s own brands, such as OffWhite, launch exclusive campaigns only on its platform, driving large numbers of new users and contributing to its continued growth and reach.

By 2025, Farfetch’s management expects the three business segments to have a GMV of over $10 billion, leading to a gross revenue of $3.7 billion and an Ebitda margin of 10%.

Valuation

The investment rationale in Farfetch is simple. At $5.50 currently, the stock is cheap by any measure, unless you believe it will burn through $485 million in cash and go out of business. This is highly unlikely. If anything, the company can keep investing in growth, similar to how Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) invested in its platform offerings in its early years.

With revenue projected to grow 21% next year and several near-term catalysts, Farfetch appears to be a good short-term investment that could easily double in 12 months.

The long term view is even more bullish. Buying Farfetch at $5.50 per share today is the equivalent of purchasing a $4 billion platform business for $1.9 billion. Ideally, the value of the marketplace today should be $20 using a discount rate of 15%. In addition to the three-pronged business structure, an investor also gets ownership in Neiman Marcus, OffWhite, Palm Angels, a 49% stake in Y-Net, a Reebok partnership and much more.

With a little patience, Farfetch could return to its $40 value in three to five years, with long-term compounding potential after that as significant cash flow continues to be generated.