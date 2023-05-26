Farfetch: The Amazon of Luxury Retail

The stock has 10-bagger potential as well as short-term upside

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Farfetch is far ahead of the competition on every metric.
  • Since 2015, GMV has increased by 10 times, revenue has risen by 20 times and G&A and technology expenses have dropped 38%.
  • The company possesses a strong flywheel effect with three business segments that heavily complement each other.
  • Given the company’s fundamentals and its current price, the stock could more than double in 2023 and return to its $40 value in three to five years.
Article's Main Image

Farfetch Ltd. (

FTCH, Financial) is a leading online marketplace for luxury fashion and beauty, a behemoth $366 billion market that is expected to top $600 billion by the end of the decade.

Founded in 2007 and launched in 2008 by technology entrepreneur Jose Neves, the company boasts over 4 million users in 190 countries with an average order value of $1,168.

With the partial acquisition of Richemont’s (

XSWX:CFR, Financial) online marketplace business Yoox Net-a-Porter (YXOXF, Financial), Farfetch is far ahead of the competition on every conceivable metric, leading in terms of number of users, number of brands, average order value and others. With superior technology, global reach and robust logistics, the company is poised to become free cash flow positive next year and compound free cash flow per share for the next decade.

For savvy investors, the company’s performance should come as no surprise. Since 2015, the gross merchandise value has increased by 10 times, revenue has risen by 20 times and general, administrative and technology expenses have dropped 38% as a percentage of revenue. In turn, Ebitda margins have gone from -42% to break even. 2022 revenue was approximately $2.3 billion with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 0%, which is roughly break-even on a free cash flow basis.

Despite Farfetch's performance, the stock is currently at a low of around $5.50 per share, with a market cap of roughly $1.90 billion, or less than 1 times sales.

1659623351066296320.png

Prior to 2022, Russia and China were the second- and third-largest revenue generators, yet sales still grew by 10% in 2022 despite Russia going to zero and China shrinking significantly. With China’s expected return this year, Farfetch is projected to see 20% revenue growth and break-even in 2023, which presents a very attractive entry point today.

Long-term business moats

The company has several moats, or advantages, that keep it ahead of the competition.

First, it operates a third-party marketplace business that is supplied by over 800 boutiques and 600 luxury brands. These goods are sold across 3,000 locations globally, creating a dominant supply chain moat. Farfetch takes a 33% cut of GMV transacted on the marketplace.

Farfetch also has a robust first-party business that includes acquired brands such as OffWhite and Palm Angels, along with other brands it fulfills directly from its eight worldwide logistics warehouses. The company has a 100% take rate on its first-party business.

Last but not least, the company offers Farfetch Platform Solutions, providing full-service solutions to brands. These services include payments, logistics, global advertising, technology packages and a gateway to China through its joint venture with Alibaba (

BABA, Financial). Leading clients include Harrods, Salvatore Ferragamo, Reebok, Neiman Marcus and Richemont.

In December 2022, Farfetch announced its FPS revenue to be under $100 million. However, following the partial acquisition of Richemont’s online marketplace business, the company projects the GMV of that segment to reach $3 billion by 2025, with expected revenue of $300 million.

The company announced a 2022 GMV of $4 billion, with a 50% gross profit margin, accounting for $2 billion in adjusted revenue.

So how is the company’s flywheel effect created? The three business segments, third party, first party and platform solutions, complement each other. More users attract more brands, resulting in increased platform solution usage and, in turn, better results, which then attracts more brands and, you guessed it, more users. Farfetch’s own brands, such as OffWhite, launch exclusive campaigns only on its platform, driving large numbers of new users and contributing to its continued growth and reach.

By 2025, Farfetch’s management expects the three business segments to have a GMV of over $10 billion, leading to a gross revenue of $3.7 billion and an Ebitda margin of 10%.

Valuation

The investment rationale in Farfetch is simple. At $5.50 currently, the stock is cheap by any measure, unless you believe it will burn through $485 million in cash and go out of business. This is highly unlikely. If anything, the company can keep investing in growth, similar to how Amazon (

AMZN, Financial) invested in its platform offerings in its early years.

With revenue projected to grow 21% next year and several near-term catalysts, Farfetch appears to be a good short-term investment that could easily double in 12 months.

The long term view is even more bullish. Buying Farfetch at $5.50 per share today is the equivalent of purchasing a $4 billion platform business for $1.9 billion. Ideally, the value of the marketplace today should be $20 using a discount rate of 15%. In addition to the three-pronged business structure, an investor also gets ownership in Neiman Marcus, OffWhite, Palm Angels, a 49% stake in Y-Net, a Reebok partnership and much more.

With a little patience, Farfetch could return to its $40 value in three to five years, with long-term compounding potential after that as significant cash flow continues to be generated.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.