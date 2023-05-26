Softchoice Achieves the Application Development – Services Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

2 hours ago
Softchoice today announced it has achieved the Application Development – Services Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. This certification recognizes Softchoice’s expertise and demonstrated success in building and managing applications that enable organizations to be more agile and innovative using Google Cloud technology.

Google Cloud specializations are the highest technical distinction Google Cloud partners can receive. To earn these specializations, partners need to establish a credible Google Cloud practice, deliver successful outcomes for customers, and demonstrate proven technical capabilities, as evaluated by both Google and a third-party assessor.

The Application Development – Services Specialization adds to Softchoice’s list of Google Cloud credentials, with Softchoice having earned Google Cloud’s Infrastructure – Services Specialization in 2022.

“We’re proud to have earned this specialization, which demonstrates our ability to apply our extensive Google Cloud capabilities to help our customers win in their markets,” said Patrick O’Leary, Senior Director, Cloud Business Unit, at Softchoice. “Our Google Cloud expertise compliments our deep and broad capabilities across public and hybrid cloud. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Google and helping our shared customers succeed.”

Softchoice’s other Google Cloud certifications include Google Expertise – Education, Google Cloud Compute, Cloud Native Application Development, and Google Premier Partner, each of which points to the company’s expertise in Google Cloud and proven execution capabilities.

To learn more about Softchoice solutions for Google Cloud, read our partner page: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.softchoice.com%2Ftechnology-partners%2Fgoogle

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

