LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding Showcased as Sustainable Siding Product at the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting

2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2023

Bringing together sustainability and attainability, LP's home siding product was selected for Clayton's manufactured home built to Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Home™ Specifications

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, is proud to announce that LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding was featured on the model home presented by Clayton at the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting. Clayton, a national builder of attainable housing and a Berkshire Hathaway company, unveiled the manufactured home built to Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Home™ specifications and featuring LP SmartSide panel, trim and lap siding at the Omaha, Nebraska event.

LP SmartSide Trim & Siding products align with Clayton's efforts to provide attainable homes built with sustainability in mind. Clayton selected LP SmartSide Trim & Siding due to its sustainable properties. LP SmartSide products are classified as carbon-negative exterior cladding products, which means that they store more carbon than is released through the manufacturing and product distribution process. LP SmartSide Trim & Siding's carbon-negative technology starts with sustainable fiber predominantly harvested from a deciduous hardwood tree called trembling aspen, which is known for its natural ability to rapidly regenerate after tree stems are harvested. In the manufacturing process, LP uses 99% of the fiber harvested in either the products or as an alternative thermal energy source to offset fossil fuel consumption, creating very little waste.

"We are incredibly proud of our carbon-negative portfolio of LP SmartSide Trim & Siding products," said LP Corporate and Siding Marketing Director Derek Blank. "Our partnership with Clayton, who shares our commitment to environmental stewardship, will allow us to strengthen our efforts as we continue to build a better world. Clayton builds high-quality, resilient homes that break down the barriers to affordable housing. We are thrilled for our products to be featured in their projects and are looking forward to the different ways this partnership can revolutionize the future of homebuilding."

Manufacturing responsibly sourced, high-performing and long-lasting engineered wood-building products is fundamental to LP's mission. LP products store carbon for generations, making them the number-one choice for sustainable, energy-efficient building materials.

LP offers a versatile and durable portfolio of products engineered to perform and designed to complement almost any architectural style. SmartSide products are factory primed to allow builders to paint a home's exterior without having to sand or prime the siding. Primed siding improves paint adhesion for longer-lasting exteriors. Furthermore, LP SmartSide engineered wood products can take on any paint color that suits a home's aesthetic while maintaining the enhanced durability, workability and easier maintenance characteristics of all LP products.

Backed by third-party testing, LP SmartSide Trim & Siding products are a great economic choice for building professionals; they are lighter in weight, longer and more durable on the jobsite. Proven to increase the speed of installation by 21% compared to fiber cement lap siding, LP SmartSide lap siding can save builders and remodelers time and money.

For more information about LP's commitment to sustainability, visit lpcorp.com/sustainability.

About LP Building Solutions
As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About Clayton
Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing—including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod® homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2022, Clayton built 62,620 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

