Expensify Launches Transactional Chat for Accountants

32 minutes ago
Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards, bills and invoices, announced today at ExpensiCon its latest feature, Expensify Chat, improving communication efficiency for accountants and their clients.

Expensify has always been a go-to expense tool for accountants to manage their clients’ payments and spend, however most conversations around these transactions happen outside of the app, either in email or another chat platform. Constantly jumping between apps makes the communication process a disjointed experience, but with Expensify Chat, all discussions around money are streamlined into one place, finally cutting out the middleman.

“The outdated model of using separate apps for tracking tasks, communication, and payments has created a less-than-optimal experience that does not meet the needs of modern workflows,” says David Barrett, CEO and founder of Expensify. “This is a problem that affects all industries, but especially accountants, and is something Expensify is excited to solve with Expensify Chat.”

On top of consolidating conversations, Expensify Chat also makes task management more efficient. For accountants, a significant amount of their work involves managing and ensuring their client’s financial data is in order. This often involves a lot of collaboration with clients to gather information, track expenses, and complete tasks related to financial reporting and tax filing.

“By including task management with Expensify Chat, accountants now have the ability to assign specific to-do’s to clients directly within the platform,” says Barrett. “This means that all relevant expense data and financial information would already be available within the same system, making it easier for clients to complete their assigned tasks and for accountants to track their progress.”

Expensify Chat is based on New Expensify, Expensify’s chat-based platform that is reimagining financial collaboration. In addition to managing tasks and chatting with clients, users can also split bills and request payments all in one place.

Want to make conversations about money, tracking tasks, and communicating with clients easier? Get started at new.expensify.com.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230519005003/en/

