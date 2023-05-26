COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/) Enzolytics wants to inform its shareholders that the ownership of the Company's patented technology is held exclusively in the name of The Zhabilov Trust, with Diana Zhabilov serving as the trustee of the trust. This ownership is verified by a review of the records filed with the USPTO and shown on the USPTO web site www.uspto.gov. Virogentics, a subsidiary of Enzolytics, is the exclusive licensee for ITV-1 and the exclusive licensee in the U.S. and most world countries of IPF Immune. Claims made by any other company or individual is false.

Ownership of the Zhabilov Patents may be verified by a search of the Patent Assignment records in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office at: https://assignments.uspto.gov/assignments/?db=pat

These records verify ownership of the subject patent is held in the name of The Zhabilov Trust.

For U.S. Patent No. 7479538

https://assignments.uspto.gov/assignments/q?db=pat&qt=pat&reel=&frame=&pat=7479538&pub=&intn=&asnr=&asnri=&asne=&asnei=&asns=

For U.S. Patent No. 8066982

https://assignments.uspto.gov/assignments/q?db=pat&qt=pat&reel=&frame=&pat=8066982&pub=&intn=&asnr=&asnri=&asne=&asnei=&asns=

For U.S. Patent No. 8309072

https://assignments.uspto.gov/assignments/q?db=pat&qt=pat&reel=&frame=&pat=8309072&pub=&intn=&asnr=&asnri=&asne=&asnei=&asns=

To further address the misinformation, Enzolytics and Virogentic want to inform their shareholders that all the licenses between Immunotech USA and Immunotech BG were canceled because of lack of performance by Immunotech BG, tortious interference by Mr. Savov the CEO of IMMB BG and by virtue of time limitations embodied directly in the licenses.

In addition, the Company strongly believes that, in consort with the individuals posting lies and misinformation on Twitter with the handle "Stocks and Stones" and on other social media, Nika Pharmaceuticals is making false claims on its website and in SEC filings.

The Company would also like to disclose that it is being featured in Life Science Review Magazine June issue as the most innovative monoclonal antibody company with a special mention of its AI platform and Monoclonal Antibody methodology.

Harry Zhabilov, CSO of Virogentics stated, "It is a shame that the individuals and entities are making false claims and these misinformation statements are allowed to continue to spread such disinformation. We are investigating what actions we can take in the courts and through regulatory agencies. ENZC and Virogentics has made tremendous progress in its goal of bringing ITV-1 to market. Human clinical trials are slated to begin this summer in Africa."

Enzolytics, Inc. Overview

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company has proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases which is currently being employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for treating the CoronaVirus (SARS-CoV-2), HIV-1 and the Feline Leukemia virus. The Company has also identified conserved epitopes on and has plans to produce mAbs targeting many other viruses, including HIV-2, Influenza A and B, H1N1 influenza, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Small-Pox, Ebola Virus, Tetanus, Diphtheria, HTLV-1/2, Rabies, Herpes zoster, Varicella zoster, Anthrax, Mason-Pfizer monkey virus (MPMV) and Visna virus (VISNA). The Company has also analyzed epitopes of animal viruses and plans to produce mAbs for treating these animal viruses.

Safe Harbor Statement : This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

