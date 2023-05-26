Fentura Financial Announces that Leading Independent Proxy Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote "FOR" Three of Fentura's Highly Qualified Directors

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FENTON, Mich., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firm, recommends Fentura shareholders vote for three of the Company’s nominees including Ronald L. Justice, Debra F. Williams, and Robert A. Herdoiza.

In its report dated May 16, 2023, ISS also recommended a vote against the Company’s Auditor and a withhold vote on nominee Ronald K. Rybar for the Company’s lack of disclosure of auditor fees. Because Fentura is not an SEC registrant, disclosure of auditor fees is not required in the Company’s proxy.

Fentura is happy to supplement our proxy materials with the following disclosure:

Annual Audit Fees for Fentura Financial
20222021
Audit fees$ 272,325$ 331,134
Audit related fees--
Tax fees20,35030,500
All other fees--
Total$ 292,675$ 361,634

Fentura recommends that shareholders vote FOR all of its four nominees. The Company notes that by providing its auditor fees in this press release, this satisfies a major reason why ISS recommended a vote against the Company’s Auditor and a withhold vote on nominee Ronald K. Rybar. The Company has nominated existing directors Ronald L. Justice, Ronald K. Rybar, and Debra F. Williams. Mr. Justice and Mr. Rybar cumulatively have over 50 years of relevant banking and market experience, have significant experience serving on the boards of directors of for-profit corporations, own substantial shares of Company stock, and work and reside in the communities that the Company serves. In addition to possessing certain similar characteristics of Mr. Justice and Mr. Rybar, Ms. Williams brings extensive experience in the areas of strategic planning and execution, organizational design, restructuring and alignment, employee and customer experience, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. As part of the Company’s focus to refresh the composition of its Board, Fentura also nominated a new director Robert A. Herdoiza to serve on its Board. Mr. Herdoiza is a registered investment advisor and former CPA and CFO, who brings a wealth of finance, business, accounting, and capital markets experience to the Company’s Board.

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 20 offices in Bay, Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:Ronald L. JusticeAaron D. Wirsing
President & CEOChief Financial Officer
Fentura Financial, Inc.Fentura Financial, Inc.
810.714.3902810.714.3925
[email protected][email protected]

Fentura-Financial-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.