Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy is holding an in-person commencement ceremony to honor the achievements of its 2023 graduating class. The ceremony is on May 20 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Edmond, OK. A live stream of the ceremony will be available on the OVCA+Facebook+page.

OVCA is a tuition-free public school with more than 10 years of online teaching experience, allowing students to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment at their own pace.

“While our students attend classes online, hosting in-person events like graduation provides an opportunity to unite and strengthen our school community,” said OVCA Head of School Audra Plummer. “OVCA is honored to host this ceremony to recognize our graduating seniors’ achievements. It is a wonderful celebration of families, friends and staff as our students end one journey and begin the next.”

More than half the graduating class will attend trade schools, colleges and universities, including Oklahoma State University, Tulsa Community College and Langston University. Twenty-eight students are eligible for the Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship Program, which pays a student’s full tuition to a two-year college or four-year university if their family earns under $60,000 per year and they meet all academic and conduct requirements.

OVCA’s valedictorian Rachel Ann England will attend Hillsdale College in Michigan.

“OVCA provides students with a personalized pathway to success,” she said. “Thanks to their support, I feel fully prepared for the next chapter in my life and look forward to continuing my studies at Hillsdale.”

Rep.+Dick+Lowe is the 2023 commencement speaker.

OVCA will also host a virtual graduation on June 3, 2023, at 11:00 am.

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a full-time public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and serves Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about OVCA, visit %3Cb%3Eovca.k12.com.%3C%2Fb%3E

