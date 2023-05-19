PR Newswire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul is unveiling plans for a contemporary retail, moving and self-storage facility at an undeveloped site at 9407 S. H St. in Bakersfield.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greenfield is expected to be partially operational by summer 2024 and fully completed by 2025. Preliminary plans call for the creation of a four-story self-storage building with hundreds of indoor climate-controlled storage rooms and a separate warehouse for portable moving containers.

Customers will also have access to trailer and truck rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, propane and much more.

U-Haul acquired the 11.45-acre property on March 7.

"Bakersfield is a growing community and is home to a California State University campus, so there is always a fluctuating population," noted Chris Weersing, U-Haul Company of Fresno president. "Expanding our self-storage footprint in Bakersfield is essential to meet demand for our high-quality storage product and provide our DIY customers with greater convenience and accessibility."

This will be the fifth U-Haul-owned and -operated store in Bakersfield.

Weersing intends to hire at least 17 Team Members to staff U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greenfield. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Bakersfield community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"U-Haul is a leading member of the Bakersfield community and has been a business pillar here since the 1980s," Weersing said. "We are excited to continue investing in this city and creating jobs here. We look forward to working with the city and our neighbors to build an attractive facility that everyone will enjoy."

U-Haul dealers in and around Bakersfield continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

