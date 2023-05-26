Originally published on Venture Forward by GoDaddy
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Launched in 2018, GoDaddy Venture Forward is a research initiative that quantifies the impact 20+ million online microbusinesses have on their local economies and provides a unique view into the attitudes, demographics, and needs of these entrepreneurs.
This exclusive report provides the latest numbers and trends of online microbusinesses. Topics include:
- The Enduring Optimism of Entrepreneurs
- Getting a Microbusiness Started
- Can Microbusinesses Support a Household?
- Are Microbusinesses Financially Stable?
- Why Microbusinesses Get Started
The full report is now available for download as a PDF: Download
Download the data behind this report, as well as all historical Venture Forward data: GoDaddy.com/DataHub
