NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Launched in 2018, GoDaddy Venture Forward is a research initiative that quantifies the impact 20+ million online microbusinesses have on their local economies and provides a unique view into the attitudes, demographics, and needs of these entrepreneurs.



This exclusive report provides the latest numbers and trends of online microbusinesses. Topics include:

The Enduring Optimism of Entrepreneurs

Getting a Microbusiness Started

Can Microbusinesses Support a Household?

Are Microbusinesses Financially Stable?

Why Microbusinesses Get Started

Downloads & More

The full report is now available for download as a PDF: Download

Download the data behind this report, as well as all historical Venture Forward data: GoDaddy.com/DataHub

For questions or media inquiries, please email [email protected].

