KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced it has named Dan Pietrzak as Global Head of Private Credit. Most recently, Mr. Pietrzak served as Co-Head of Private Credit with Matthieu Boulanger, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

“As traditional lenders pull back, scaled private credit investors have a real opportunity to provide capital to high quality issuers and the breadth and depth of our platform enables us to support issuers with bespoke solutions,” said Chris Sheldon, Co-Head of Global Credit and Markets at KKR. “Dan has been instrumental in helping build our private credit business into what it is today. We look forward to its continued growth under his leadership and are grateful to Matthieu for his contributions to KKR.”

KKR’s private credit business includes direct lending, junior debt and asset-based-finance strategies and has grown from $8 billion at the start of 2017 to $76 billion today. KKR’s broader credit business manages over $200 billion of assets with a global team of approximately 190 investment professionals, including 110 dedicated to private credit.

Mr. Pietrzak has more than 20 years of investment experience. In addition to his responsibilities overseeing private credit, he is Co-President and Chief Investment Officer for FS KKR Corp. (NYSE: FSK) and sits on the boards of FSK and several of KKR’s credit portfolio companies.

The firm also announced that Michael Small, a Partner in London who serves as a portfolio manager for the firm’s global junior debt strategy, will take on the additional responsibility for managing KKR’s direct lending efforts in Europe. Mr. Small has over 20 years of credit investing experience. Prior to joining KKR in 2021, Mr. Small was a Partner at Park Square Capital, where he served on the investment committee and executive committee and helped establish junior debt and direct lending businesses.

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life, and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

