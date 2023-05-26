Accelera ™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), today marked the start of operations for electrolyzer production in Fridley, Minnesota – its first electrolyzer production site in the United States. U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and other federal, state and local U.S. officials joined the ribbon cutting ceremony at the site, underscoring the momentum of the green hydrogen economy and importance of continued innovation in clean tech.

“It was an honor to celebrate the opening of Accelera’s electrolyzer production line in Fridley alongside Secretary Granholm, Governor Walz and customers and partners from across the U.S. and Canada,” said Amy Davis, President of Accelera. “Large-scale electrolysis to produce green hydrogen is a key piece in the decarbonization of transportation and industry. The electrolyzer production capacity we are adding in Fridley will help us scale zero-emissions technologies in North America to meet customer demand and advance adoption. Milestones like this, highlighted by close public-private collaboration, demonstrate our relentless dedication to accelerating the shift to net zero for the industries that keep the world running."

Accelera shared at the event that since the passing of the U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, the business has received committed orders for nearly 300 megawatts (MW) of electrolyzer projects in North America. In total, these projects will produce approximately 150 tons of hydrogen per day once commissioned by the end of 2026.

“It was an honor to join the team at Accelera by Cummins and Governor Walz today to celebrate a huge milestone for the company, for Minnesota, and for the country,” said Secretary Granholm. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are leading the way to a clean energy future and it starts with clean hydrogen and the production of electrolyzers here in the United States.”

The ribbon cutting event was attended by federal, state and local officials, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota State Senator Mary Kunesh, Minnesota State Representative Erin Koegel, and City of Fridley Mayor Scott Lund. This event follows the recent visit by President Biden on April 3, when he highlighted Cummins’ and Accelera’s achievements in advancing the clean energy transition.

Accelera is initially dedicating 89,000 sq. ft. of the existing Cummins facility in Fridley to electrolyzer production, adding 100 new jobs by 2024. The facility will produce the HyLYZER® proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer product line, including the HyLYZER®-500, HyLYZER®-1000 and HyLYZER®-5000, which can accommodate power needs from 1.25MW to more than 200MW for both small- and large-scale hydrogen generation projects. The facility will have 500MW of production capacity annually, with plans to scale up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of capacity in the future. The new+production+space+in+Fridley adds to Accelera’s growing global electrolyzer development and manufacturing footprint.

Accelera innovates across the entire hydrogen value chain as both a components supplier and integrator. In addition to electrolyzers for hydrogen production, Accelera’s portfolio includes fuel cells that run on hydrogen, as well as battery and electrified systems that complete a battery electric or fuel cell electric powertrain to decarbonize a range of applications from heavy-duty trucks to buses to trains. Recent project highlights from Accelera include:

Deploying a hydrogen fuel cell-powered emergency relief vehicle with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other government partners

Announcing a 90MW PEM electrolyzer project with Varennes Carbon Recycling in Quebec

Announcing a fleet of 1,000 electric school buses with Blue Bird in the U.S.

Announcing a 20MW PEM electrolyzer project with Gevo and Zero 6 Energy in North Dakota

Announcing a 35MW PEM electrolyzer project with Linde in New York

Announcing 20MW PEM electrolyzer project with Atura Power in Ontario

Accelera also powers the world’s largest PEM electrolyzer system in operation in Bécancour, Quebec.

About Accelera™ by Cummins

Accelera by Cummins provides a diverse portfolio of zero-emission solutions for the world’s most economically vital industries, empowering them to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Accelera, a business segment of Cummins Inc., is both a components supplier and integrator, focused on batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, e-axles, traction drive and electrolyzers. Accelera currently has operations in North America, across Europe and in China, with additional joint ventures that operate in the Netherlands and China. To learn more about Accelera, visit accelerazero.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022.

