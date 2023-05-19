PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Christopher Aitken, Michael Bober, Chris Garvin, Joseph Matina, Manish Mehta, Andrew Plum, Nick Sadowsky, Jason Stephens, and Ed Ventrice, nine of the firm's Florida-based financial advisors, have been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 2023.

"We are honored to once again see these talented wealth advisors recognized on this prestigious list for their proven expertise and dedication in helping clients throughout Florida achieve their financial goals," said Brad Smithy, Florida market executive, UBS Wealth Management USA.

The UBS financial advisors named to the list in Florida include:

Aventura

Nick Sadowsky, CPM®, has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for four consecutive years. He focuses on critical wealth management opportunities for entrepreneurs, including strategic planning, tax planning, estate planning, and legacy planning, for their businesses.

Boca Raton

Michael Bober, CFP®, CIMA®, CEPA®, has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for nine consecutive years. With three decades of experience in wealth management services, he supports the needs of corporate executives, business owners, high-net-worth individuals, multigenerational families and professional athletes.

Ed Ventrice, CFP®, CIMA®, CEPA®, has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for nine consecutive years. He has more than 30 years of wealth management experience to meet the complex needs of executives, business owners, professional athletes, high-net-worth individuals and multigenerational families.

Ft. Lauderdale

Chris Garvin has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list nine times. He serves a multigenerational clientele of business owners, entrepreneurs, retirees, and affluent families, with financial planning and personalized investment services.

Naples

Joseph Matina has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for nine consecutive years. His expertise includes advising clients on their liquidity, longevity, and legacy needs, investment management, and trust and estate strategies.

Jason Stephens, CFP®, has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 10 consecutive years. He provides his clients with comprehensive wealth management, legacy planning, and philanthropic strategies. Stephens has served the southwest Florida area for more than 20 years.

Orlando

Manish Mehta, CFA®, CFP®, has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list six times. He specializes in multigenerational wealth management and legacy planning.

Ponte Vedra Beach

Christopher "Chris" Aitken, CIMA®, has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for five consecutive years. With more than 35 years of financial services experience, he is expertly skilled in the complex financial needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

West Palm Beach

Andrew Plum, CFP®, has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for three consecutive years. He has more than 20 years of experience serving the multigenerational needs of high- and ultra-high-net-worth families to help grow and protect their wealth and legacy goals.

"This distinction from Barron's is a testament to our advisors' long-standing commitment and excellence in serving their clients, who represent many of Florida's affluent business owners, executives, corporations and families," said Robert Covino, managing director, Florida Market, UBS Wealth Management USA.

The 2023 Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list is compiled based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors, including revenue produced for the firm, assets under management, quality of practice, and regulatory record, among other factors.

"We are very proud to have these exemplary wealth advisors with decades of proven, trusted knowledge and experience represent UBS," said Gregory Kadet, managing director, Florida Market, UBS Wealth Management USA.

For the full list and further information, please visit https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors .

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact:

Peter Pupello

[email protected]

813-841-0631

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nine-ubs-advisors-in-florida-named-to-barrons-top-1200-financial-advisors-list-301829782.html

SOURCE UBS