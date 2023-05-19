Christine Wenzel Joins Unisys to Accelerate Global Sales

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 19, 2023

Experienced technology sales expert brings decades of industry knowledge

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) is excited to announce that Christine Wenzel has joined the company as the new senior vice president of global sales. With more than 25 years of sales and operations experience, Christine brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in the IT industry. In her new role, Christine reports to President and COO at Unisys, Mike Thomson.

"At Unisys, we are dedicated to finding innovative solutions to complex problems and helping clients achieve significant breakthroughs. Christine's leadership skills, exceptional client relationship experience, and passion for delivering top-notch solutions for clients make her a valuable addition to our senior leadership team," said Thomson.

Prior to joining Unisys, she held progressively senior roles at Dell Technologies, most recently as vice president of commercial sales for the Midwest.

Technology Leader with a Focus on Human Connection

As an award-winning sales executive and problem solver, Wenzel has established herself as a thought leader in the technology industry, placing great importance on client experience. During her time at Dell Technologies, Wenzel demonstrated remarkable growth, going from director of U.S. commercial sales to vice president of commercial sales for the Midwest. In these roles, she led teams responsible for delivering cutting-edge solutions to a range of global, commercial and public sector customers from edge to core to cloud.

Before joining Dell Technologies, Wenzel held the position of regional sales leader for Cisco, overseeing the greater Chicago area. Under her leadership, the business experienced consistent growth, capitalizing on technology advancements and strategic initiatives to drive sales opportunities. Wenzel's journey into technology started at Hewlett-Packard, marking the beginning of her career.

Wenzel takes pride in mentoring women and individuals starting early in their careers. While at Dell, she served as an executive sponsor for Women in Action, an employee resource group dedicated to empowering women. A Chicago native, Wenzel actively volunteers at the local Food Depository, where she enjoys passionately giving back to her community.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

